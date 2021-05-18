Oraichain Token 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.03 Million (ORAI)

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. In the last week, Oraichain Token has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. One Oraichain Token coin can now be bought for $21.96 or 0.00048508 BTC on major exchanges. Oraichain Token has a market cap of $23.53 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00088234 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00022151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $654.72 or 0.01445946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00063836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.40 or 0.00117926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

About Oraichain Token

ORAI is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 22,779,271 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,274 coins. Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oraichain Token’s official website is orai.io . Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Buying and Selling Oraichain Token

