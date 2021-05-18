Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 47.16% and a negative return on equity of 71.85%.

Orbital Energy Group stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 48,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,252,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23. The firm has a market cap of $168.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.43. Orbital Energy Group has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OEG shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Orbital Energy Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised Orbital Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Orbital Energy Group from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc provides electric power and solar infrastructure, and integrated energy infrastructure solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services that support the development of renewable energy generation focused on utility-scale solar construction; and designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather.

