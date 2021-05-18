ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Director Richard A. Heyman Sells 498 Shares

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Director Richard A. Heyman sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $12,484.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
ORIC stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,320. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.63. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $40.81.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 248,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after buying an additional 87,313 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,374,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,602,000 after buying an additional 1,104,701 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after buying an additional 131,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.
About ORIC Pharmaceuticals
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.
