ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Director Richard A. Heyman Sells 498 Shares

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Director Richard A. Heyman sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $12,484.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ORIC stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,320. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.63. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 248,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after buying an additional 87,313 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,374,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,602,000 after buying an additional 1,104,701 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after buying an additional 131,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

