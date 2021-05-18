Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OCLDY stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. Orica has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35.

About Orica

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides bulk systems, wireless initiating systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining construction markets.

