Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OCLDY stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. Orica has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35.
About Orica
Featured Story: Derivative
Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.