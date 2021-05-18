Outfitter Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Outfitter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.6% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $164.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.01 and a 200 day moving average of $137.70. The company has a market cap of $498.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $87.88 and a 12-month high of $164.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

