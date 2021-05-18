Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Price Up 5%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares rose 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.68 and last traded at $77.39. Approximately 26,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,687,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.72.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 372.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.14.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $121,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,658 shares in the company, valued at $161,978.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,753 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 994.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 4,697.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34,288 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter worth $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

