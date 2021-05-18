Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Price Up 5%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares rose 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.68 and last traded at $77.39. Approximately 26,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,687,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.72.
OSTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.
The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 372.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.14.
In other Overstock.com news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $121,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,658 shares in the company, valued at $161,978.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,327. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,753 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 994.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 4,697.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34,288 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter worth $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.
Overstock.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSTK)
Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.
