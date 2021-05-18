Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,128.00

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,128 ($14.74) and last traded at GBX 1,112.50 ($14.53), with a volume of 1346790 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,002 ($13.09).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,280 ($16.72) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,300 ($16.98)) on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

The company has a market cap of £918.24 million and a P/E ratio of -128.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,028.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 965.15.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

