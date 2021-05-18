Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community principally in the United States. Palantir Technologies Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on PLTR. William Blair downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.44.

Shares of PLTR opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.50. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $9,009,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,203,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,175,519.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $12,861,988.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,068,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,365,370.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,509,720 shares of company stock valued at $125,887,212.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

