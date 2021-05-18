Palladium Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 65,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 33,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 76,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 27,225 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 20,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 447,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after buying an additional 14,592 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.64. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $35.24.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

