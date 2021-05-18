Palladium Partners LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA opened at $211.05 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $196.70 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $571.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.15 and a 200-day moving average of $247.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

