Palladium Partners LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 111,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,138,000 after purchasing an additional 429,144 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,644,000 after purchasing an additional 630,889 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 307,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 39,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $188,518.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.