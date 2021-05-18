Palladium Partners LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 58,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $24.30.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.