Palladium Partners LLC Sells 3,216 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 17.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,708 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.82.

Shares of CTSH opened at $70.64 on Tuesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

