Palladium Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Palladium Partners LLC decreased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of LHX opened at $218.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $221.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.93.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.13.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.