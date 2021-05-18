Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) COO Britt Morries Sells 3,100 Shares

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) COO Britt Morries sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $196,509.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PLMR opened at $65.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.16 and its 200-day moving average is $82.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.76 and a beta of -0.13. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.12 and a 12 month high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.95%. Research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Palomar by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Palomar by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palomar by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLMR has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Palomar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

