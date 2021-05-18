Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Pan American Silver in a report released on Sunday, May 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.54. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PAAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank of Canada raised Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.96.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $33.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.45, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,629,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,007,000 after buying an additional 337,511 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 28.2% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 304.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 198,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 149,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

