Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Buys 5,000 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Conduent were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Conduent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Conduent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Conduent by 35.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conduent during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

CNDT stock opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.92. Conduent Incorporated has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $7.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In related news, Director A. Scott Letier acquired 10,000 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifford Skelton acquired 20,661 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,205.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,916,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,297,115.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

