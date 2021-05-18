Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Reduces Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Applied Materials by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 81,634 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.40.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total transaction of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $123.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

