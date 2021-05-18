Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Posted by on May 18th, 2021

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park City Group had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 4.63%.

NASDAQ PCYG traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.41. 9,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.51 and a beta of 1.58. Park City Group has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $7.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Earnings History for Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit