Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park City Group had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 4.63%.

NASDAQ PCYG traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.41. 9,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.51 and a beta of 1.58. Park City Group has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $7.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

