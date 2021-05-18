Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park City Group had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 4.63%.
NASDAQ PCYG traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.41. 9,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.51 and a beta of 1.58. Park City Group has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $7.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59.
About Park City Group
