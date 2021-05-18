Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Park City Group had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 9.63%.

PCYG traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,862. Park City Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $128.31 million, a PE ratio of 81.51 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

