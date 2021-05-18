Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRTY. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of PRTY stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 4.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.34. Party City Holdco has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.69% and a negative net margin of 36.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,986,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,722,000 after buying an additional 723,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,894,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,850,000 after buying an additional 2,507,426 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,605,000 after buying an additional 574,944 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 2,450.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,094,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,946,000 after buying an additional 2,972,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,136,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

