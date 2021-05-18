Patientory Trading Down 23% Over Last Week (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Patientory coin can now be bought for $0.0261 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Patientory has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. Patientory has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $25,943.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00097348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00022667 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $591.99 or 0.01449616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00118363 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00062416 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory (PTOY) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

