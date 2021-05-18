Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,847,000 after acquiring an additional 112,855 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,087,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,642,000 after buying an additional 61,841 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,932,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,566,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,870,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,429,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,463,000 after buying an additional 453,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,911.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,960,985.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,541 shares of company stock worth $4,718,927. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.92. 2,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,115. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.05 and a twelve month high of $269.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.89.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

