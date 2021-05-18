Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Patton Fund Management Inc. cut its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,997 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALB. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 172.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 367.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1,204.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,220.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $3.79 on Tuesday, hitting $161.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,762. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.00 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

