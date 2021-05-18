Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Patton Fund Management Inc. cut its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,966 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 13,989 shares during the period. Twitter comprises approximately 0.8% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Twitter by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 23,932 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Twitter by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 388.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 9,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $657,372.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,757,761 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Twitter stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,581,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of -38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average of $57.04. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. Equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Twitter from $77.25 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus boosted their target price on Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

