Patton Fund Management Inc. Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Patton Fund Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 313,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,215 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust makes up approximately 2.3% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GSG traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $15.51. 57,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,382. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $15.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.40.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

