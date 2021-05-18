Patton Fund Management Inc. Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Catalent by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,309,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,959,000 after buying an additional 15,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.11.

In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total transaction of $148,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 42,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.16, for a total transaction of $4,439,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,850,694 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Catalent stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,800. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.24. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.97 and a 12-month high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

