Patton Fund Management Inc. Takes Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,234 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000. Expedia Group comprises about 0.9% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 25.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 366 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,037 shares of company stock worth $9,521,804 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.41.

Expedia Group stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.56. The company had a trading volume of 9,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,653. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $187.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.94 and its 200-day moving average is $147.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.83) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.