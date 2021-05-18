PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Issues Earnings Results

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PAVM stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 14,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,627. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.18. PAVmed has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $337.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.13.

In related news, CEO Lishan Aklog bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $32,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,105,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,485.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of PAVmed in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of PAVmed from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

