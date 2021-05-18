Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Paychex by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 30,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

PAYX stock opened at $99.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.98 and a 52 week high of $102.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 88.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,885 shares of company stock worth $22,208,110 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.