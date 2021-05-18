Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYC. Cowen lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Paycom Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paycom Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $384.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $422.76.

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $325.75. 680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $369.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.99. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $257.87 and a 12 month high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

