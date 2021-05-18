PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Trimmed by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 3.0% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in PayPal by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $244.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.41 and a 200-day moving average of $241.03. The stock has a market cap of $287.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.02 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 241,708 shares of company stock valued at $63,479,421. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

