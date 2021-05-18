PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 3.0% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 241,708 shares of company stock worth $63,479,421. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $244.36 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.02 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.06 billion, a PE ratio of 92.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Macquarie boosted their target price on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.