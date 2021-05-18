Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 142,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,626,264 shares.The stock last traded at $7.52 and had previously closed at $8.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $705.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.25 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 62.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.31) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,939,547 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after purchasing an additional 37,793 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 404,623 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 40.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,139,461 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 330,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,183 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 43,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 155.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 668,444 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 406,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.