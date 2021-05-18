Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for HomeServe (LON:HSV)

HomeServe (LON:HSV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.87% from the stock’s previous close.

HSV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Tuesday. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,368.50 ($17.88).

Get HomeServe alerts:

Shares of LON:HSV traded down GBX 88.50 ($1.16) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 948.50 ($12.39). 2,451,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,012. HomeServe has a 1-year low of GBX 944.50 ($12.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The company has a market capitalization of £3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,136.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,107.31.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.