Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Receives $14.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PVAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

NASDAQ PVAC traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $19.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Penn Virginia has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $291.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 3.64.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Penn Virginia will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia in the first quarter worth $138,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia in the first quarter worth $243,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 7.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia in the first quarter worth $482,000. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

