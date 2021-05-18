Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Penn Virginia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ PVAC opened at $19.34 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42. Penn Virginia has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $296.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 3.64.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penn Virginia will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAC. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

