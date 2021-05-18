Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the first quarter worth $135,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Penumbra from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.14.

NYSE:PEN opened at $235.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $277.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.11 and a 12 month high of $314.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of -870.37 and a beta of 0.43.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

