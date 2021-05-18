PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter valued at $1,629,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 900,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,487,000 after acquiring an additional 433,797 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,163,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,310,000 after acquiring an additional 81,506 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.42.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $143.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.07 and its 200-day moving average is $137.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.47 and a 1 year high of $162.70. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

