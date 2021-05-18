PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 858,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,256,000 after purchasing an additional 55,597 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,776 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at $2,691,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter valued at $1,950,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PKI opened at $143.23 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.47 and a 12 month high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.42.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.42.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

