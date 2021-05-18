Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €182.33 ($214.51).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RI shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €186.00 ($218.82) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €196.00 ($230.59) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of EPA:RI traded up €1.40 ($1.65) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €176.75 ($207.94). The company had a trading volume of 295,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a one year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €170.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €160.61.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

