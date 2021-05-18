Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 394,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 57,588 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.11 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.74.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

