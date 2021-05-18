Phore (PHR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10,256.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 18th. Phore has a market cap of $6.44 million and $10,256.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phore has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00016216 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00032049 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $483.12 or 0.01182377 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,099,957 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

