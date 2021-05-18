Photon (PHO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $204.00

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. During the last seven days, Photon has traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. Photon has a total market cap of $372,342.39 and $204.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Photon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Photon alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,354.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,513.42 or 0.07746575 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,146.50 or 0.02527857 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.13 or 0.00690401 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.69 or 0.00202161 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.73 or 0.00773300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.34 or 0.00653386 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.41 or 0.00554318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Photon Coin Profile

Photon (PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 39,642,719,920 coins. The Reddit community for Photon is https://reddit.com/r/Photon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Photon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Photon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Photon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.