Physicians Realty Trust Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

DOC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

NYSE:DOC opened at $18.03 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 271,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 41,830 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $8,012,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 218,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 16,287 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 84,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 49,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 689,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,185,000 after acquiring an additional 232,520 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.93%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.