Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,651 shares during the quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOC. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

