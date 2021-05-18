Pickle Finance Price Tops $25.48 on Major Exchanges (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 31% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. In the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $25.48 or 0.00058658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $35.55 million and approximately $22.14 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00090523 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00022291 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $615.55 or 0.01417292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00117812 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,842.81 or 0.11150431 BTC.

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance (PICKLE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,403,573 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,278 coins. Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance . Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

