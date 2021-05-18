Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,395 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $7,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

PNW traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.57. 752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.50. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.88.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

