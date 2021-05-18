Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Cut to $81.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.63.

Pinnacle West Capital stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,864. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $91.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

