Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.60 Million

Analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) will announce $121.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $85.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $148.08 million. Planet Fitness posted sales of $40.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 202.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year sales of $536.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $497.80 million to $585.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $743.20 million, with estimates ranging from $689.40 million to $797.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.64.

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,635. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $49.42 and a 1-year high of $90.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,123.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,738 shares of company stock valued at $8,413,427. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 578,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,890,000 after acquiring an additional 74,188 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 37,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 952,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,949,000 after acquiring an additional 127,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

